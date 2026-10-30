CKC group hosts four-day Jewellery exhibition in Belagavi

Belagavi The C. Krishniah Chetty (CKC) Group of Jewellers has organised a four-day exclusive jewellery exhibition in Belagavi to mark its 155-year legacy. The exhibition is being held at Hotel UK27 The Fern from October 30 to November 2. Belagavi Mayor Preeti Vinayak Kamkar and Deputy Mayor Hanamant A. Kongali inaugurated the event. The exhibition showcases gold, diamonds, emeralds, rubies, pearls and other precious gemstones. It also features crash.club, a collection of lab-grown diamonds focusing on sustainable luxury. Visitors can avail discounts of 2% on silver, 4% on gold and 6% on diamond jewellery during the exhibition.