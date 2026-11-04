Citizens must unite to eradicate corruption: Judge

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapura Every citizen and government official must work together with honesty and commitment to eradicate corruption and build a transparent society, said Principal District and Sessions Judge T.P. Ramlinge Gowda. He was speaking at the inauguration of 'Awareness Week-2026' held at the Zilla Panchayat hall in Chikkaballapura on Wednesday. The programme was jointly organised by the District Legal Services Authority, District Administration, Zilla Panchayat, Police Department and Karnataka Lokayukta. He said government welfare schemes should reach eligible beneficiaries without delays, difficulties or corruption. Citizens should not be forced to make repeated visits to government offices to obtain basic services. Officials must understand their responsibilities and ensure people-friendly administration, he added. He further stated that the objective of Awareness Week was to create public awareness against corruption and strengthen ethical values among government employees. Every official and staff member should take an oath to discharge their duties honestly and safeguard public interest. District Bar Association president K.V. Abhilash said preventing corruption was the responsibility of every citizen, not just the government. He urged people neither to offer nor accept bribes and encouraged them to report corruption to the concerned authorities. Judge Siddanna B. Mr. Andrala administered the anti-corruption pledge and explained the importance of the awareness campaign. District Superintendent of Police Padmini Sahoo, Lokayukta Superintendent of Police Dr. Shivakumar, District Legal Services Authority Secretary and Civil Judge B. Shilpa, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. N. Bhaskar and several district and taluk-level officials and staff members attended the programme.