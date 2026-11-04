Chitradurga Student Wing launches city beautification drive

CH NEWS, Chitradurga With the objective of making Chitradurga a greener and more attractive city, the ‘Puppi’s Student Wing’ has launched a plantation drive featuring Pink Trumpet Tree saplings at various locations across the city. The initiative aims to beautify the historic Fort City by drawing inspiration from Bengaluru’s greenery and urban beautification model. The saplings will be planted in phases along major roads, public spaces and other suitable locations to improve the city's appearance and promote environmental conservation. Chitradurga MLA K.C. Veerendra, popularly known as ‘Puppi’, inaugurated the campaign by planting a sapling. Speaking on the occasion, he said making Chitradurga a clean, beautiful and green city was the collective responsibility of every citizen. He observed that initiatives of this kind would help transform the city's landscape and create a healthier environment. Once the Pink Trumpet Trees grow and bloom, they are expected to add colour and beauty to the city's roads and public spaces. The MLA stressed that planting saplings alone was not enough and urged citizens to take responsibility for their continued care. Regular watering, protection and maintenance were essential to ensure their survival. He also called upon young people to participate actively in environmental protection activities. Ravindra Chinnu, president of the Puppi's Student Wing, said the campaign was aimed not only at beautifying the city but also at maintaining ecological balance and creating a healthy environment for future generations. City Municipal Commissioner Lakshmi, Assistant Executive Engineer Raju, engineer Jaffer, former Urban Development Authority chairman Sardar, student wing vice-president Sandeep, secretary Salim and several other members participated in the programme. The organisers said the plantation drive would continue in different parts of Chitradurga in the coming days, with an emphasis on nurturing and protecting the planted saplings.