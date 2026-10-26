Chitradurga prepares for Agniveer recruitment rally from Oct 31

CH NEWS, Chitradurga The district administration has made elaborate preparations for the Agniveer recruitment rally scheduled to be held at Onake Obavva Stadium in Chitradurga from October 31 to November 3. Deputy Commissioner S. Ramya has directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of the recruitment process. She issued the instructions while chairing a preparatory meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Monday. A total of 957 candidates from 14 districts are expected to participate in the rally for Agniveer General Duty, Technical and Tradesman posts. The districts include Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru South, Kolar, Tumakuru, Mandya, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Ballari, Hassan, Kodagu, Vijayanagara and Chitradurga. Physical fitness tests, medical examinations and document verification will be conducted for 543 candidates on October 31 and the remaining 414 candidates on November 1. Officials Directed to Ensure Facilities The Deputy Commissioner instructed the Health Department to deploy doctors, medical staff and a fully equipped ambulance at the venue. The Sports Department was directed to clean the stadium and restrict access for morning walkers during the recruitment process. Streetlights around the stadium must be functional as candidates are expected to report as early as 3 am. Three teams comprising officials from the Education, Revenue and Sports departments will verify educational certificates, caste and residence certificates, and NCC and sports-related documents. Accommodation for candidates and their parents must be arranged in nearby student hostels and community halls. BSNL has been asked to provide a reliable, high-speed internet connection for online registration and document verification, with the cost to be borne by the district administration. Food arrangements will also be provided for candidates, Army officials and personnel on duty. The administration will arrange suitable bus services from railway and bus stations and display directional banners to help candidates reach the stadium. Admit Cards Issued to 957 Candidates Colonel Pushparaj, who is overseeing the recruitment rally, said admit cards had been issued to all 957 candidates who qualified in the online examination. Candidates must report at the date and time mentioned on their admit cards. The selection process will begin with admit card verification and Aadhaar-linked biometric registration. Candidates will then be grouped for running tests, followed by other physical fitness assessments. Those who qualify will undergo medical examinations conducted by Army medical officers. Document verification will follow as part of the recruitment process. Candidates must carry their admit cards, educational mark sheets, Aadhaar cards, caste and income certificates, residence certificates and recent passport-sized photographs. Colonel Pushparaj also requested adequate police deployment to maintain security. District Superintendent of Police Kushal Choukse, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy, Sub-Divisional Officer Dr. K.J. Kantharaj and other district officials and Army personnel attended the meeting.