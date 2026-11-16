CHIKKABALLAPURA: Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu has announced that a new digital system for purchasing fertilizers will be introduced across all taluks of the district from December 1, 2026. The initiative aims to improve transparency, prevent misuse of subsidies and ensure timely availability of fertilizers to farmers.

Under the new system, farmers can book fertilizers through the Central Government’s Framework for Fertilizer Sale (FFS) mobile application. The system connects farmers’ identification, land records and crop details to help determine their fertilizer requirements.

Farmers can book fertilizers according to their land area and crops grown. After successful booking, a QR code will be generated. Farmers can present this code at their selected authorised fertilizer outlet to collect the booked quantity.

The system will also be linked to the Integrated Fertilizer Management System (iFMS), which monitors fertilizer stocks, transportation, distribution and supply. The initiative is intended to ensure that subsidised fertilizers reach eligible farmers and prevent unauthorised sales.

How farmers can purchase fertilizers

Farmers must download the FFS application on their Android mobile phones and complete the registration process. They must provide the required identification, land and crop details for verification. Following successful booking, they will receive a QR code for collecting fertilizers from the selected outlet.

Farmers who face difficulties using the application can seek assistance from Common Service Centres (CSCs), Primary Agricultural Credit Cooperative Societies (PACS), cooperative societies and authorised fertilizer retailers.

The Central Government’s official guidelines also provide for QR-based booking and verification at fertilizer outlets.

Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu appealed to farmers to contact Agriculture Department officials for further information and make use of the new facility.