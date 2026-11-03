Chalavadi Narayanaswamy issues violent warning to Congress

CH NEWS, Kolar Leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy triggered controversy on Tuesday by making a violent remark against Congress leaders, warning that BJP workers and leaders would chop them into pieces and throw them into the Arabian Sea if the Congress created anarchy in the country. Narayanaswamy accused the Congress of attempting to create unrest across the country. He made the remark while criticising the Congress over its stand on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. He later defended his statement, claiming that he was merely repeating what people were saying. However, his remarks included a direct warning involving physical violence against Congress leaders. Narayanaswamy alleged that the Congress was attempting to create anarchy in the name of SIR and said the BJP's opposition was directed against such activities. He also criticised the state government's approach to the Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations, alleging that instead of organising celebrations on a grand scale, the Congress government was burdening people with frequent price increases. Claiming that citizens across the state were unhappy with rising prices, he said the government should focus on public issues rather than political controversies. Referring to the ongoing sting operation controversy in Karnataka, Narayanaswamy alleged that it was a political strategy intended to keep Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under pressure. His remarks are likely to draw attention amid the continuing political confrontation between the BJP and Congress over SIR, price increases and the sting operation controversy.