Centre boosts Bharat rice supply across southern states

CH NEWS, HUBBALLI The Central Government has increased the allocation of Bharat Rice to five southern states, including Karnataka, to improve market availability and control rising prices. Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi announced the measures. The Centre has also agreed to allow Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana to impose stock limits on rice and paddy wherever necessary. These limits can remain in force until January 31, 2027. Additional Bharat Rice Supply The Centre is allocating additional quantities of Bharat Rice to three agencies: NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar. They have been directed to expand their distribution networks to make rice more accessible to consumers, particularly in southern states. Rice Sales Target Doubled The government has doubled the rice sales target under the Open Market Sale Scheme (Domestic) for 2026-27 from 25 lakh metric tonnes to 50 lakh metric tonnes. According to the government, 25 lakh metric tonnes had already been sold through e-auctions up to October 31, compared with 11 lakh metric tonnes during the corresponding period last year. Weekly Stock Declaration Made Mandatory Under an order issued on November 6, traders, wholesalers, retailers, large retail chains and rice millers across the country must declare their rice and paddy stocks every Friday through the Food Stock Portal. The declaration covers six categories, including Basmati, premium non-Basmati, other non-Basmati, parboiled rice, broken rice and paddy. Those failing to register or violating prescribed stock limits may face action under Sections 6 and 7 of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. Joshi said the measures aim to prevent hoarding and black marketing, maintain stable prices and ensure sufficient rice supplies for consumers.