BENGALURU: Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag conducted an extensive field inspection along corporation boundaries on November 21, reviewing footpath repairs, solid waste management, lake conservation, junction upgrades, and Ward One campaign progress across multiple divisions.

Spanning Kengeri and Rajarajeshwarinagar divisions in Zone-1 alongside Govindarajanagar, Yediyur, and Basavanagudi divisions in Zone-2, Nag directed engineers and field staff to clear garbage piles, repair broken footpaths, and fix street lighting without delay. In Kengeri Division, she instructed the assistant general manager to clear refuse systematically near Herohalli Cross so the stretch does not turn into a chronic garbage black spot.

Turning to waterbodies, Nag directed the lakes division executive engineer to desilt Herohalli Lake and inspected Halagevaderahalli Lake, ordering officials to verify boundaries and remove any encroachments promptly. At Nayandahalli Junction in Govindarajanagar Division, she told officials to secure necessary clearances from traffic police and Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited so road and safety upgrades under the Suraksha 75 junction improvement initiative can begin quickly.

In Basavanagudi Division, Nag inspected Kempambudhi Lake and instructed staff to maintain the waterbody and surrounding parks consistently without lapses. She also visited the historic Dodda Ganapathi Temple, directing civic teams to put thorough advance arrangements in place for the upcoming four-day Kadalekai Parishe groundnut fair scheduled from December 5 to 8 and the traditional Teppotsava float festival at Kempambudhi Lake. Chief Engineers Swayamprabha and Jayashankar B.S., Superintending Engineer Nagaraja Singri, and division executive engineers accompanied her during the tour.

For residents living along west Bengaluru’s outer edges and heritage neighborhoods, proactive lake upkeep, safer junctions, and early festival planning signal tighter civic oversight—provided engineers translate field directives into timely ground execution before crowds gather next month.