Bomb threats trigger checks at two Corporations

CH NEWS, Hubballi Bomb threat emails sent to the Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad City Corporations caused concern among officials and staff. Police teams, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed to inspect both corporation buildings. The threat email reportedly claimed that the buildings would be blown up at 1 pm. Following the alert, officials informed the police, who began searches of the offices and surrounding areas. At Belagavi City Corporation, police personnel inspected different rooms and nearby premises. Inspector J.M. Kalimirji of Market Police Station also visited the building as part of the investigation. Belagavi Municipal Commissioner Kartik M. said the corporation had received an email threatening an explosion at the building. Work was stopped, and all employees and officials were evacuated as a safety measure. Staff were told they could return after the inspection was completed. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation also received a threatening email at around 11.35 am. The message, reportedly sent under the name 'Weit Smith', contained threats involving Bengaluru Metro stations and singer Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert at NICE Grounds on November 29. The email also threatened an explosion near actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence on November 27. It reportedly mentioned a possible attack between 3.11 pm and 11.11 pm and warned people against visiting the concert venue or using the Metro. The message also contained pro-Khalistan slogans and references to banned organisations. However, these claims remain part of the threatening email and have not been independently verified. Hubballi-Dharwad Mayor Durgamma Shashikant Bijwad visited the corporation office and received a briefing from Deputy Commissioner of Police Shruti. She said officials had initially indicated that the threat could be a hoax but ordered a thorough inspection. Police are investigating the source and credibility of the emails. No conclusion about the threats has been announced.