BNCC cracks down on garbage lapses

BENGALURU Maintaining cleanliness and managing urban waste efficiently remain among the greatest challenges for growing metropolitan administrations. Ensuring accountability across public sanitation departments requires strict monitoring, transparent operations, and active cooperation between field workers and civic authorities to keep city neighborhoods clean. Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar chaired a high-level meeting at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Bhavan, Yelahanka, to overhaul and strengthen the solid waste management system across corporation limits. Addressing supervisors, pourakarmikas, and key officials, the Commissioner emphasized that every individual drawing a salary from public tax revenue must perform their duties sincerely. Noting that garbage collection vehicles frequently missed certain localities, he warned that negligence, false attendance records, or evasion of responsibilities under political pressure will not be tolerated. The corporation is prioritizing the strict implementation of a structured Micro Plan to track door-to-door garbage collection vehicles across assigned blocks. Officials highlighted that public grievances received through weekly phone-in programs must be addressed immediately. To enforce accountability, the Commissioner announced that he will personally conduct surprise field inspections starting December first, with strict disciplinary actions including potential dismissal facing any personnel involved in operational lapses or fake attendance scams. Alongside strict enforcement, civic leaders reiterated their commitment to safeguarding the welfare of pourakarmikas and frontline sanitation workers, promising full institutional protection against outside interference. Additional Commissioner Pallavi K.R. and Joint Commissioner Mohammed Naeem Momin stressed the importance of inter-departmental coordination, urging all staff to master their area boundaries and operational frameworks. By fostering teamwork and transparency, the corporation aims to eliminate garbage and achieve a cleaner city.