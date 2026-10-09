BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar Flags Starlink Security Concerns

New Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Friday said Elon Musk’s Starlink represents a significant technological innovation but stressed that the Indian government must prioritise national security, sovereignty and the protection of its citizens. Chandrasekhar’s remarks underline the importance of examining the security implications of emerging satellite-based internet services as India considers their role in the country’s telecommunications landscape. Describing Starlink as a major innovation in recent times, Chandrasekhar said technological progress cannot override the government’s responsibility to safeguard national interests. “Starlink is certainly a great innovation in recent times,” he said, adding that the Government of India must fulfil its obligations to protect national security, sovereignty and the people. Starlink, operated by Musk’s SpaceX, provides broadband internet connectivity through a constellation of satellites in low Earth orbit. The service is designed to deliver internet access to areas where conventional broadband and mobile networks may be difficult to establish or expand. Satellite-based connectivity has the potential to improve internet access in remote and underserved regions. However, its deployment also raises questions around regulatory oversight, data security, lawful access and the protection of critical communications infrastructure. For India, decisions concerning satellite communications involve balancing technological innovation and connectivity with national security requirements and regulatory safeguards. Chandrasekhar’s statement emphasises that the government’s responsibilities remain central to decisions involving technologies that could have implications for the country’s strategic interests. The comments come amid growing global interest in satellite internet services, with companies seeking to expand connectivity beyond traditional terrestrial networks. As such services develop, governments are examining how to regulate their operations while encouraging investment and innovation. Chandrasekhar did not provide specific details in the quoted remarks about the security measures or regulatory conditions he believes should apply to Starlink. His statement, however, reiterated that protecting India’s sovereignty and citizens must remain a government priority.