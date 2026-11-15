BJP appoints 6 leaders for UP voter enrolment

LUCKNOW: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed six organisational leaders to oversee voter enrolment efforts across Uttar Pradesh following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The move comes after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said more than 1.27 crore names were missing from the state’s voter lists.

The leaders have been assigned to six regions to coordinate door-to-door campaigns and help residents check their details and enrol. Those appointed are Karamveer from Chhattisgarh, Chandrashekhar from Madhya Pradesh, Ajay Kumar from Rajasthan, N. Madhukar, who handles Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Pawan Sai from Jharkhand, and Satish Dhond from Maharashtra.

The decision follows a meeting in Lucknow attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Adityanath said thousands of voters were missing from electoral rolls in several Assembly constituencies where the BJP had won by narrow margins.

He said Form 6 would soon be made available at ration shops across the state. District presidents were assigned a target of enrolling 10,000 to 15,000 voters in each of Uttar Pradesh’s 402 Assembly constituencies.

Adityanath criticised the SIR exercise on November 13, citing the reported deletion of more than 1.27 crore names. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha. In the 2024 general election, the BJP won 33 seats in the state, down from 62 in 2019.