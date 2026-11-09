Bengaluru Metro Pink Line ready for launch

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Public transit infrastructure in Karnataka's capital is set to achieve a historic milestone this week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first operational section of Namma Metro's highly anticipated Pink Line on November 13, marking a major leap forward in the city's efforts to combat severe urban traffic congestion. The newly completed phase features a 7.5-kilometer elevated stretch extending from Kalena Agrahara on Bannerghatta Road to Tavarekere. This initial rollout brings six key stations into service: Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM Bangalore, J.P. Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva Hospital, and Tavarekere. These stations will provide residents across South Bengaluru with a faster, more reliable travel alternative, significantly easing daily commutes along the busy Bannerghatta Road corridor. A standout feature of this new stretch is the multi-level interchange facility at Jayadeva Hospital Metro Station, which connects the Pink Line directly to the Yellow Line. This integration allows passengers traveling toward major employment hubs like Electronic City and Bommasandra to switch lines effortlessly. Combined with existing Yellow-to-Green Line connections at R.V. Road, the network expansion creates a seamless web of transit options across southern neighborhoods. When fully completed, the entire 21.26-kilometer Pink Line will connect Kalena Agrahara in South Bengaluru to Nagawara in the north across 18 stations, featuring both elevated and underground segments. Crucially, the launch of this 7.5-kilometer section pushes Bengaluru's total operational metro network past the 100-kilometer mark, cementing the city's position among India's largest mass rapid transit systems. Looking ahead, municipal leaders like Minister Krishna Byre Gowda have set an ambitious target to expand the overall Namma Metro network to 170 kilometers by 2027.