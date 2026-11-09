Beldale seeks ₹21 cr for New Bagdal bridge

CH NEWS, Bidar Bidar South MLA Dr Shailendra Beldale has inspected the deteriorating bridge across the Karanja backwaters near Bagdal village and urged the State government to sanction ₹21 cr for constructing a new bridge. During the inspection, Beldale said the existing bridge, located on the important Bidar-Chincholi connecting road, had become severely damaged and posed a safety risk to motorists and other commuters. He urged the government to grant administrative approval and release the required funds without further delay. The bridge serves as a crucial link for residents of several surrounding villages and is regularly used by farmers, students, commuters and transport vehicles. Sugarcane farmers particularly depend on this route to transport their produce to sugar factories. The deteriorating condition of the structure has raised concerns among local residents. Considering the safety risks, the Deputy Commissioner has directed officials to make alternative arrangements for heavy vehicles. Accordingly, heavy vehicles have been diverted through Mannakhelli Cross, Bangur Cross and Manhalli village. Vehicles travelling from Bidar city have been advised to take the Mannalli road near the Morarji Desai Residential School as an alternative route. Beldale appealed to motorists and residents to cooperate with the district administration and follow the designated diversion routes until further arrangements are made. He said public safety, farmers' interests and infrastructure development remained his priorities. He assured residents that he would continue to pursue the matter with the government until the necessary funds were sanctioned for the new bridge. BJP Bidar South Mandal president Gurunath M. Rajgiri (Bagdal), along with other party leaders and workers, was present during the inspection.