BECC plans K.R. Puram satellite bus stand

BENGALURU Rapid urban expansion and mounting traffic congestion in major metropolitan peripheries require proactive infrastructure planning to enhance public transit connectivity. To ease commuter movement and streamline long-distance transit, municipal authorities in eastern Bengaluru have initiated concrete steps to establish a major new public transportation hub. A high-level coordination meeting was convened under the chairpersonship of Bengaluru East City Corporation Additional Commissioner (Development) Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar to evaluate the technical feasibility, land acquisition requirements, and infrastructural planning for a proposed satellite bus stand in K.R. Puram. Emphasizing that the vital transit project has already received attention at the Chief Minister's level, the Additional Commissioner directed officials to identify approximately five acres of suitable land situated near the main thoroughfare connecting K.R. Puram and Bhattarahalli. During the comprehensive review, officials explored various land availability options, including evaluating government and private properties, analyzing potential land exchange frameworks, and reviewing provisions under the Land Acquisition Act for fair market compensation. A primary focus of the discussion centered on exploring the acquisition of suitable land parcels belonging to ITI Limited, alongside addressing commercial valuation norms. Furthermore, authorities addressed critical accessibility challenges, instructing teams to clear illegal encroachments along an unformed 80-metre CDP road alignment and remove obstructions to ensure seamless vehicular connectivity. To fast-track the initiative, a detailed joint survey has been scheduled for November 16, involving representatives from ITI Limited, the Assistant Director of Land Records, and the Karnataka Housing Board. The survey will accurately demarcate boundaries, verify land extents, and map out encroachments before formal reports are compiled. Following the indoor sessions, executive engineers conducted immediate on-site inspections across the ITI area to assess ground realities. With instructions issued to begin formal administrative procedures immediately, the corporation aims to deliver a modern transport hub that will significantly benefit daily commuters across eastern Bengaluru.