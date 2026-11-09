Balindra Puja, Deepavali rituals held at Udupi Krishna Mutt

CH NEWS, Udupi Traditional Deepavali rituals, including Balindra Puja, Enne Shastra and Tailabhyanjana, were performed with religious fervour at the Sri Krishna Mutt and Paryaya Shiroor Mutt in Udupi on Monday. Balindra Puja holds special significance in the Tulunadu region. According to local tradition, King Balindra, believed to have ruled the region in the past, is welcomed and honoured once a year during Deepavali. As part of this agrarian tradition, people light lamps in their paddy fields and invite the king to visit their homes and lands. The Balindra Puja was performed at the Sri Krishna Mutt in the presence of the presiding Paryaya pontiff, priests and devotees as part of the Deepavali celebrations. Meanwhile, the traditional Enne Shastra and Tailabhyanjana rituals were conducted at the Paryaya Shiroor Mutt. Paryaya pontiff Vedavardhana Tirtha Sripada performed the Enne Shastra ritual at Chandrashala in the presence of his Vidya Guru, Vidyasagara Tirtha, pontiff of Krishnapura Mutt, and Vidyavallabha Tirtha, pontiff of Kaniyoor Mutt. After completing the ritual, the pontiff applied ceremonial oil to devotees. Scholars representing the Ashta Mutts, Paryaya Mutt Diwan Udayakumar Saralathaya and administrator Srisha Bhat Kadekaru were also present.