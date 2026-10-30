Bala Vikas Akademi begins preparations for Children's Sahitya Sammelana

CH NEWS, Belagavi The Karnataka Bala Vikas Akademi has begun preparations for the State Children’s Sahitya Sammelana, with a focus on ensuring the safety and comfort of children attending the event. Akademi president Adivesh Itagi said priority must be given to food, accommodation, transportation and security arrangements. He was speaking at a preparatory meeting held at the Zilla Panchayat video conference hall in Belagavi. Itagi said the conference should be organised systematically, with all necessary arrangements made in advance. He also noted that programmes had already been organised to reduce mobile phone addiction among children. The District Mineral Foundation (DMF) would support awareness programmes on the issue using a grant of ₹50 lakh. He said an estimated budget of ₹2 crore had been earmarked for the State Children’s Literary Conference. A meeting would be convened in the coming days to announce the exact date of the event. Shinde asked officials to follow the Education Department Secretary’s instructions regarding children's participation. The number of children expected from different districts and local areas should be assessed to plan daily meals and accommodation. He said breakfast and lunch should be arranged for participating children and others attending the event. The Bala Vikas Akademi should also make suitable transportation arrangements.