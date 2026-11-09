B.Ed students allegedly forced to undertake beautification work

CH NEWS, Kalaburagi Alleging that B.Ed students were made to paint college walls and grills and undertake beautification work in the name of a Citizenship Training Camp (CTC), Kalyana Karnataka Rakshana Vedike district president Sandeep P. Bharani has demanded the suspension of the principal and teachers concerned at the Government College of Teacher Education in Kalaburagi. In a complaint submitted to Higher Education Minister Basavaraj Rayareddy, Bharani alleged that the activities conducted during the CTC camp were contrary to its actual objectives. He said the programme was intended to develop civic awareness, social responsibility, leadership qualities, teamwork and an understanding of community life among students. However, instead of organising activities related to these objectives, students were allegedly made to paint the college building, grills and carry out beautification work. According to the complaint, when questioned about permission to conduct the camp, college authorities reportedly admitted that no permission had been obtained. They allegedly justified the work by stating that the building was old and repeated requests for funds from the district administration had not received a response. The painting work was undertaken using paint provided by donors, the complaint stated. Complaints had already been submitted on November 3 to the Deputy Commissioner, Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education and Commissioner of Public Instruction. Bharani said Complaints had already been submitted on November 3 to the Deputy Commissioner, Gulbarga University Vice-Chancellor, Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education and Commissioner of Public Instruction. Bharani further alleged that when members of the organisation visited the college to question the matter, the principal and teachers argued with them. He also accused the authorities of using students to escalate the situation and attempting to confine those recording videos by closing the college gate. However, no action had been taken so far, he alleged. He urged the government to suspend those responsible and prevent similar incidents in educational institutions.