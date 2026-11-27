BENGALURU: Karnataka’s political circles were stirred when Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekhar declared that the next state Assembly elections will take place in 2029 rather than 2028. Although the current government’s five-year term is scheduled to conclude in May 2028, the senior legislator argued that upcoming constituency boundary changes will push the polling calendar forward by a year.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Somashekhar brushed aside questions about a recent strategy meeting held between the BJP and the JD(S). “What meeting took place yesterday? The BJP-JD(S) affairs have nothing to do with me. Why would I attend such a meeting?” he asked, distancing himself from opposition alliance talks. Notably, the BJP had expelled Somashekhar for six years in May 2025 over anti-party activities, leaving him politically unattached to their current coordination.

Explaining his 2029 prediction, the MLA pointed directly to the national delimitation process, noting that even the Prime Minister has spoken on the subject. With the constitutional freeze on redrawing electoral seats lifting after the first census following 2026, debates over expanded state and parliamentary constituencies have already sparked intense speculation across Karnataka. “So, what is the urgency now?” Somashekhar remarked, suggesting that political parties have plenty of time before facing voters again.

During the same interaction, Somashekhar also spoke warmly about his longstanding bond with the Chief Minister. Calling him a close associate of 25 years, the MLA credited the Chief Minister with supporting both his political journey and his work in the cooperative sector, adding that their friendship rests on deep mutual trust.

For everyday voters and party workers gearing up early for election season, Somashekhar’s remarks add fresh intrigue to Karnataka’s political calendar. While official election dates remain governed by constitutional timelines, his confident forecast signals that delimitation debates and shifting political loyalties will shape state politics well before ballots are cast.