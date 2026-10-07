Arsenal secures Arteta on long-term deal until 2030

LONDON Exciting news is buzzing around the football world today. Mikel Arteta, the brilliant manager of Arsenal, has officially signed a brand-new contract that will keep him at the club until June 2030. This is a huge moment for all the fans who bleed red and white. Just last season, Arteta led the team to win their very first Premier League title in 22 long years. That unforgettable victory brought tears of joy to supporters all over the globe and proved that hard work truly pays off. When Arteta first arrived at the club back in 2019, many people doubted him. It was his very first full-time job as a manager, and the team was struggling to find its identity. Critics wondered if he was ready for such a massive challenge. But Arteta rolled up his sleeves, trusted his gut, and began building a strong culture based on unity and high standards. Slowly but surely, he turned things around. He brought Arsenal back into the prestigious Champions League after a painful six-year absence, showing everyone that the club belonged among the elite teams in Europe. Even back in his very first season as manager, Arteta showed his winning mentality by lifting the FA Cup. He has always understood what the club means to the fans because he used to play for them on the pitch. That deep connection helps him lead with passion and understanding every single day. Speaking about his big extension, a smiling Arteta shared his thoughts with the press. He talked about how much it means to him and his family. He said it is a true privilege to commit his future to the club and keep working with such amazing people who always want the best for Arsenal. He added that the club is completely unique, from its special character to the way it makes people feel inside, and he feels deeply lucky that their shared journey will continue for many years to come.