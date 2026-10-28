Andhra CID officials verify records in AgriGold Scam

CH NEWS, Udup Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials are verifying records related to the multi-crore AgriGold scam. The verification is linked to the investigation into the alleged financial fraud involving AgriGold, a company accused of collecting deposits from investors with promises of attractive returns. The case has affected a large number of depositors who have been seeking the recovery of their money. The CID has been investigating the case to establish the financial transactions, identify the people involved and determine the extent of the alleged irregularities. Verification of relevant records is an important part of the investigation, helping officials examine claims and establish details connected to the case. Udupi's connection to the latest development has brought attention to the ongoing efforts to verify records in connection with the case. However, the specific records being examined, the locations visited by officials and the individuals questioned were not detailed in the available report excerpt. The AgriGold case has drawn attention over the years because of the financial losses reportedly suffered by depositors across several states. Investors have sought legal action against those accused and measures to recover their deposits. Investigating agencies have been working to examine financial documents, trace assets and establish the movement of funds. The verification process may help officials assess the claims and gather additional evidence, subject to the findings of the investigation. The latest development underlines the continuing efforts to examine the allegations and address issues related to the affected investors.