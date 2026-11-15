Air purifier sales rise in Delhi as pollution fuels demand

NEW DELHI: Air purifier sales have surged across India as worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR and adjoining northern regions drives consumers to seek cleaner indoor air. Manufacturers and retailers have reported a sharp increase in enquiries and purchases, particularly following Diwali, while observing a gradual shift towards year-round demand.

Demand is also expanding beyond traditional metropolitan markets to states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Delhi-NCR, however, continued to dominate the category, accounting for nearly 80 per cent of sales volumes until 2025.

Retailers report jump

Infiniti Retail, which operates Croma, reported that its air purifier sales volumes more than doubled in 2026. Its chief executive and managing director, Shibashish Roy, said North India, particularly Delhi-NCR, remained the strongest market, while Mumbai also witnessed increased demand during periods of poor air quality.

Amazon India also recorded a significant rise, with air purifier sales on its platform doubling in the previous week.

Delhi recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 367 on Saturday, placing it in the very poor category. Of 59 monitoring stations, 17 reported severe air quality, while 38 recorded very poor levels.

Xiaomi India reported approximately fourfold year-on-year sales growth and projected 20 per cent annual growth for the Indian market.

According to The Knowledge Company, India’s air purifier market, valued at ₹320 crore in FY25, is projected to reach ₹1,000 crore by FY30, growing at a compound annual rate of 26 per cent.