BENGALURU: The Karnataka Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs has fixed major software and biometric glitches that stalled ration distribution across the state over the past two days. To help families collect their November grains smoothly before the November 30 e-KYC deadline, Fair Price Shops will now stay open from 6:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m., replacing the earlier 10:00 p.m. closing time.

Trouble began on November 23 when the AHARA distribution portal slowed down sharply, stretching card processing times to nearly 14 minutes. For November 2026, authorities allocated monthly grains to over 1.24 crore eligible ration cards under Antyodaya Anna Yojana, Priority Household, and state schemes. When state data center engineers ran routine database maintenance to clear backlogs, server synchronization issues disrupted operations across Bengaluru, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru on November 24. Technicians restored Bengaluru and Kalaburagi servers by 5:00 p.m. and fixed the Mysuru server by 9:45 p.m. that same night.

Matters grew worse on November 24 after biometric vendor Mantra Softech alerted officials that Windows-based fingerprint scanners needed an urgent security software update ordered by the Unique Identification Authority of India. Once districts installed the updated service, scanner errors broke out at several ration shops on November 25, blocking fingerprint checks and mobile verification. Vendor engineers resolved those device bugs by 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Because of the two-day disruption, only 52.80 percent of Karnataka’s monthly grain quota had reached families by November 25. With the AHARA system now running steadily, department technology teams, National Informatics Centre staff, and state data center engineers are monitoring servers round the clock. Extended midnight operating hours took effect from November 25 so working families and elderly residents can collect grains and finish e-KYC without long waits.