NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi unit president Saurabh Bharadwaj on Monday questioned the state government’s claim that 60 per cent of the Yamuna had been cleaned, challenging the proposed deadline of 2029 or 2030 for completing the work. He alleged that the timeline was intended to avoid accountability before the next Delhi Assembly elections.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa had claimed that 60 per cent of the river was clean and encouraged people to visit and witness the improvement. He also said the entire river would be cleaned by 2029 or 2030. Speaking at the launch of Uber’s ‘One Less Car’ report in Delhi, Sirsa credited Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and support from the Centre over the past two years for the progress.

Responding to the minister, Bharadwaj questioned why the government needed several more years to complete the work. He argued that if 60 per cent of the river could be cleaned in 18 months, the remaining portion should be addressed within the next 12 months.

Sirsa said the cleaning operation had begun at one end of the river and was gradually progressing towards the other, explaining that the entire stretch could not be covered at once. He acknowledged that sewage entering the Yamuna through drains remained a major challenge.