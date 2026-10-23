37 candidates plan legal action over TUMUL recruitment

CH NEWS, Tumakuru Allegations of irregularities in the recruitment of 97 posts at the Tumakuru Cooperative Milk Producers’ Societies Union Limited (TUMUL) during 2016–17 have resurfaced, with 37 candidates reportedly preparing to take legal action and demand an investigation into the selection process. The development follows the reported legal victory of Venugopal, who challenged his non-selection for the post of Assistant System Manager. Other candidates who claim they were denied appointments despite meeting eligibility requirements are now considering similar legal remedies. The recruitment drive covered several positions, including First Division Assistant, System Manager and General Manager. Candidates have alleged that examination records were manipulated and that some appointments were secured through payments ranging from Rs. 25 lakh to Rs. 50 lakh. These allegations have not been independently established. According to the candidates, Venugopal scored 102 marks in the written examination, while Madhusudhan, who was reportedly selected for the Assistant System Manager post, scored 77 marks. Venugopal challenged the selection and pursued legal proceedings for nearly nine years. The candidates claim that the Karnataka High Court ruled in Venugopal’s favour and that the Supreme Court subsequently upheld the outcome. They further state that Madhusudhan lost the position and Venugopal was appointed. However, the relevant court orders and complete selection criteria were not available in the information provided. The 37 candidates have raised concerns over alleged manipulation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) answer sheets, the communication of answers to certain candidates during examinations and appointments allegedly made in exchange for money. They are seeking a comprehensive investigation into the 2016–17 recruitment process to determine whether irregularities affected the selection results. It remains unclear whether the candidates have formally filed fresh petitions or whether the authorities have initiated a new investigation. The allegations require verification by the competent authorities.