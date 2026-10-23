Udupi reviews industrial devpt, employment opportunities

CH NEWS, Udupi The Udupi district administration has reviewed industrial development, infrastructure facilities and employment opportunities in the district, with Deputy Commissioner T.K. Swaroopa stressing the need to speed up pending projects and provide essential facilities to industries. The meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Rajatadri, Manipal, under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner. Officials discussed the progress of industrial projects, land acquisition, infrastructure development and measures to encourage entrepreneurs to establish new units in the district. According to the information available in the report, proposals have been identified for establishing industrial units at several locations. However, progress in some proposed locations remains limited, prompting officials to call for faster implementation. The administration also discussed the allocation of land to industries and the need to complete pending procedures without unnecessary delays. The meeting highlighted the importance of improving basic infrastructure and providing suitable facilities to support industrial growth. Officials were asked to coordinate with the relevant departments to resolve issues affecting project implementation and create a more supportive environment for entrepreneurs. The district administration also reviewed employment opportunities in existing industrial units. Officials discussed filling vacant posts and ensuring that suitable candidates receive opportunities to work in local industries. The report referred to vacancies in technical and other categories, including fitter and electrician positions. The meeting emphasised the need to strengthen skill development and vocational training so that local youth can meet the requirements of industries. Better coordination between training institutions and industrial establishments was identified as an important step towards improving employment prospects. Officials from the Industries Department, representatives of industrial associations and other district-level officers attended the meeting. They discussed measures to address infrastructure gaps, accelerate industrial projects and improve coordination among departments. The administration stressed that timely action on pending issues would help attract investment, strengthen industrial activity and generate more employment opportunities for people in Udupi district.