Government orders Kukke Temple service revision

CH NEWS MANGALURU The Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments, has issued an official order revising the rates of important religious services held at the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, a famous Naga worship site in South India. The department has approved this revision after examining the proposal submitted by the executive officers of Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple on May 20, 2026. According to the revised order, the amount that devotees have to pay for the two main services of the temple . A total of Rs 12,000 has been allocated for Silver Chariot festival service. Out of this, Rs. 3,000 has been allocated for the temple fund and Rs 9,000 has been allocated for the cost of materials and equipment. A total of Rs 11,000 has been allocated for Panchamrutha Mahabhishekam service, of which Rs 1,000 has been allocated for the temple fund and Rs. 10,000 has been allocated for the cost of materials and supplies. Considering the proposal submitted by the temple's executive officers and the cost of materials required for the services, it has been ordered to implement the revised service rates for the next three years. A special feature of the revised price list is that the cost of materials and supplies required for the maintenance of services is separately identified. Department's approval of temple proposal: The decision was taken by the Office of the Commissioner of Religious Endowments Department after examining the service rate revision proposal submitted by the executive officers of the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple. A copy of the order has been sent to the Dakshina Kannada District Magistrate, the executive officers of the Kukke Sri Subrahmanya Temple and the concerned officials. Thousands of devotees visit Kukke Subrahmanya, one of the major religious sites in the state, every day and participate in various religious services. Now that the government has officially approved the revision of the rates of two major services, devotees will have to avail the services as per the revised rate list.