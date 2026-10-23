Kittur Chennamma’s courage should inspire women: DC

CH NEWS, Vijayapura Women should draw inspiration from the courage, patriotism, leadership and administrative skills of Kittur Rani Chennamma, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Anand K. said on Friday. He was speaking while presiding over the birth anniversary celebration of Veer Rani Kittur Chennamma at Sri Hanumantaraya Rangamandira in Vijayapura. The programme was organised jointly by the district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Kannada and Culture. Dr. Anand said the younger generation should learn about Chennamma’s life, achievements and struggle against British rule. He described her as a courageous leader who fought to protect her land, rights and self-respect. He said Chennamma demonstrated remarkable leadership and determination while confronting the challenges of her time. Her courage, patriotism and administrative abilities continue to offer valuable lessons to women today, he added. The Deputy Commissioner stressed the need to pass on values such as patriotism, courage and self-respect to future generations by incorporating them into everyday life. City Corporation Mayor Madivalappa Karadi inaugurated the programme. Corporation member Premananda Biradar and community leader B.M. Patil also addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, Sharanagouda Patil said Kittur Rani Chennamma’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle would always be remembered. He noted that she mastered military strategy and fought her enemies with exceptional courage. He urged parents and educators to familiarise children with her sacrifice, patriotism and ideals. Corporation member Bharati Kanmanchana, District Surgeon Dr. Shivananda Mastiholi, Deputy Commissioner of the City Corporation Mahaveer Borannana, Zilla Panchayat Chief Planning Officer C.B. Kumbara and Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director Santosh Bhovi attended the event. Officials from various departments, staff members and representatives of different organisations were also present.