KSOU examination center illegal field, Rs 1,000 for viewing mobile, refer book and write exam

CH NEWS, SHIVAMOGGA Following the irregularities in KPSC recruitment in the state, now there is a smell of gross irregularities at the examination center of Karnataka State Open University (KSOU). A dark business is going on where candidates write exams with mobile phones and books in front of them for just paying money. This 'major network' of examination irregularities is active in the KSOU regional office in Gopalagowda Layout, and serious allegations have been made that this illegal business is being carried out under the leadership of Regional Director BM Swamy. A strange rule has been formulated to prevent irregularities at the examination center. Students who have paid Rs 1,000 for a subject will be provided with a separate seat on the second floor. Here, they are free to write the exam without any fear, keeping their smartphones, guides and books in front of them. Poor students who come to write honestly without paying any money are writing the exam under strict supervision on the first floor. Shocking video footage has emerged of students carelessly writing answers in the exam room while looking at books and mobile phones. It is alleged that Regional Director B.M. Swamy, who enters the room half an hour after the examination begins, calculates how many students are copying. Then, he collects money from his subordinates, SDCs Vinaya K.J., Ninga Naik, Attendant Yogesh Gowda and Data Entry Operator Harish. Every day, immediately after the exam, around 70 to 100 students are being paid on the spot through PhonePe and Google Pay. The undergraduate and postgraduate examinations of the Open University, which began on October 7, will continue till November 20. This corrupt network is ruining the efforts of students who study hard day and night and write exams. The public has demanded that the Higher Education Department and the KSOU Vice Chancellor immediately raid this center and file a criminal case against the officials who have committed dereliction of duty.