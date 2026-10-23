New canal brings relief to Sirsi farmers

CH NEWS, Sirsi A newly constructed canal under the VB-G RAM-G project has brought relief to farmers in Sonaginamane hamlet within the Kodnagadde Gram Panchayat limits of Sirsi taluk. Built at a cost of Rs. 2.80 lakh, the canal is helping farmers secure water for their agricultural lands beyond the monsoon season. Sonaginamane, a small hamlet with around five to six families, has long faced water shortages during the dry months. Farmers cultivating paddy and maintaining areca nut plantations struggled to provide sufficient water to their crops, often depending entirely on rainfall. The villagers identified a stream located about 1.5 kilometres away as a possible solution. With a scientific plan, they constructed a canal to channel water from the nearby hill stream to their farmlands. The initiative has improved access to irrigation and brought renewed hope to farming families. With water now reaching their fields, farmers can explore cultivating multiple crops instead of depending on a single seasonal harvest. Along with paddy, they are growing coconut, black pepper and vegetables alongside their areca nut plantations. The availability of water is helping them make better use of their agricultural land. The canal has also provided local residents with wage-earning opportunities during its construction. By slowing the rapid flow of water down hill slopes, the structure is expected to help reduce soil erosion and conserve soil fertility. The project demonstrates how locally planned infrastructure can address water shortages and support rural livelihoods. For farmers in this remote hamlet, the canal represents more than an irrigation facility; it offers an opportunity to improve agricultural productivity and household incomes. The initiative under the VB-G RAM-G project is being viewed as a model for sustainable rural development in the district. By combining employment opportunities with the creation of a useful community asset, the project highlights the importance of water conservation and irrigation facilities in strengthening agriculture. Farmers have welcomed the development, expressing hope that reliable water access will reduce their dependence on rainfall and help them secure better returns from their crops.