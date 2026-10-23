Congress clarity on Siddaramaiah threat: Min Pralhad Joshi

CH NEWS, Hubballi Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday urged the Congress high command to clarify who was behind the alleged pen drive threat involving Karnataka Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, condemning attempts to intimidate senior political leaders. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the West Graduates’ Constituency election at Fatima High School in Hubballi, Joshi said political differences should not justify threatening a leader. He alleged that the Congress was willing to do anything to retain power and expressed concern over the declining standards of political conduct. He questioned why the present government was unable to provide even Rs 2,500 and accused it of heading towards financial bankruptcy. Reacting to Home Minister Priyank Kharge’s statement that police permission was necessary for RSS route marches, Joshi said the organisation would respond appropriately. He urged Kharge to focus on drought conditions and the deteriorating law and order situation instead of making such statements. Regarding the sugarcane farmers’ demands, Joshi said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had scheduled a meeting with farmers in Bengaluru on Oct 26. He said he would be unable to attend because of parliamentary meetings and prior commitments but assured that the Union government would respond positively to farmers’ concerns. Joshi also raised concerns over opposition to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Referring to reports about the possible involvement of international organisations in protests against the exercise, he alleged that efforts were being made to create insecurity and unrest in the country for political gains. He warned that developments undermining national interests could threaten stability and called for greater responsibility among political parties.