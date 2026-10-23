‘Equal opportunities key to women's holistic development’

CH NEWS, Mandya Women must be provided equal opportunities to achieve self-reliance and contribute to society's overall development, said N. Chaluvarayaswamy, Minister for Major and Medium Irrigation and Mandya district in-charge, on Friday. He was speaking after viewing the tableau titled Asmithe: Stree Shaktiya Anavarana (Identity: Unveiling Women's Power), presented by the Mandya Zilla Panchayat during the Mysuru Dasara procession. The tableau recently won a state-level award. He said women, including those without formal education, were achieving financial independence through activities such as agriculture and dairy farming. With proper encouragement and opportunities, women could demonstrate their abilities and contribute significantly to society, he added. The minister also encouraged students to participate in drawing, quiz and other competitions to develop their creativity, knowledge and competitive spirit. He urged women and young people to make effective use of available opportunities to achieve personal success and support the development of society. Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar said the tableau presented by the district administration and Zilla Panchayat during the Mysuru Dasara procession had received widespread appreciation. He described the state-level award as a matter of pride for the district and commended Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K.R. Nandini for her contribution to its success. Ravikumar announced that essay and quiz competitions would be organised to familiarise students with the tableau and its message. First, second and third prizes would be awarded to the winners, he said. He also urged young people to register in large numbers with the Bharat Jodo Youth Association and actively participate in its activities. Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Mandya Urban Development Authority Chairman B.P. Prakash, Additional Deputy Commissioner B.C. Shivanandamurthy, Sub-Divisional Officer Shivamurthy and Mandya University Vice-Chancellor Kalpashree were among those present.