West Graduates’ Constituency records 76.52% voter turnout

CH NEWS, Karwar Polling for the Karnataka West Graduates’ Constituency of the Karnataka Legislative Council concluded peacefully across Uttara Kannada district on Friday, recording a voter turnout of 76.52%. No untoward incidents were reported during the polling held from 8 am to 4 pm. Voters began arriving at polling stations early in the morning, with many standing in queues to cast their ballots before the temperature rose. The polling process continued in an orderly manner throughout the day. At St. Michael’s School polling station in Karwar, Deputy Commissioner K. Lakshmipriya, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. Dileesh Shashi, Superintendent of Police Deepan M.N., Additional Deputy Commissioner Sajid Mulla, Additional Superintendent of Police Krishnamurthy and Tahsildar Nishchal Noronha joined the queue and exercised their franchise. The district recorded a turnout of 10.82% by 10 am. By noon, polling had increased to 29.65%, with 2,485 men and 2,271 women casting their votes. Long queues were witnessed at polling stations in Ankola and Kumta, reflecting steady participation by graduates. By 2 pm, the turnout had reached 52.09%, with 4,310 men and 4,045 women having voted. Of the total 16,039 registered voters in the district, 12,273 exercised their franchise. These included 6,352 men and 5,921 women. The Haliyal Tahsildar’s office polling station recorded the highest turnout at 87.43%. The lowest turnout of 63.64% was reported at KHEP High School in Ambika Nagar, Dandeli. Webcasting facilities were established at the Deputy Commissioner’s office to monitor polling activities across the district. Wheelchairs were provided at polling stations to assist voters with disabilities. Drinking water facilities and medical personnel were also arranged to ensure voter convenience and provide emergency assistance. Officials said polling was completed peacefully, with arrangements in place to facilitate smooth voting at all stations.