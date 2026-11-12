Yuvanidhi scheme registers 6,976 youths in Chikkaballapura

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapura A total of 6,976 graduates and diploma holders have registered under the Karnataka Government's Yuvanidhi scheme in Chikkaballapura district, with financial assistance of Rs. 17.84 crore reportedly distributed to beneficiaries, said District Guarantee Schemes Implementation Authority Chairman Yaluvalli N. Ramesh. He was speaking after inaugurating a Yuvanidhi awareness programme at GTTC College in Kudumalakunte, Gauribidanur taluk, on Thursday. The programme was organised jointly by the District Employment Exchange, Gauribidanur Taluk Panchayat, GTTC College and Taluk Guarantee Schemes Implementation Committee. Of the registered beneficiaries, 6,817 are graduates and 159 are diploma holders. The list includes 3,727 men and 3,249 women. Rs. 17.84 Crore Disbursed According to Ramesh, a total of Rs. 17,84,35,500 has been distributed between 2023-24 and 2026-27. The reported annual disbursements were Rs. 23.59 lakh in 2023-24, Rs. 5.67 crore in 2024-25, Rs. 9.26 crore in 2025-26 and Rs. 1.98 crore in 2026-27. Ramesh said awareness programmes were being conducted in colleges across the district to explain the scheme's eligibility conditions, registration process and benefits. Sessions were organised in Chikkaballapura, Bagepalli, Manchenahalli, Shidlaghatta and Gauribidanur. He said the district had secured the top position in Karnataka in implementing the Yuvanidhi scheme. Officials were instructed to identify eligible youth who had not registered and help them access government benefits. Under the scheme, eligible unemployed graduates receive Rs. 3,000 per month and diploma holders Rs. 1,500 per month, subject to government conditions. District Employment Officer M. Prasad, GTTC Principal Harish Kumar, committee chairman Rangaraju and other officials attended the programme.