Training held to establish 203 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations

CH NEWS, Chikkaballapura The district administration has taken steps to establish 203 Bharat Jodo Youth Associations across Chikkaballapura district to promote national unity, social harmony, sports, culture and scientific thinking among young people. Deputy Commissioner G. Prabhu instructed officials to begin the registration process from November 13 in accordance with government guidelines. He was speaking after inaugurating a training workshop for 203 mentors and 16 master trainers at the District Administration Building auditorium on Thursday. Prabhu said mentors had an important responsibility in establishing the youth associations and ensuring that they function according to government rules. He urged them to encourage young people to develop social responsibility, participate in community service and contribute to society. He also instructed officials to conduct the registration process without confusion and explain the objectives and benefits of the initiative to eligible young men and women. Call For Youth Participation The initiative aims to bring young people aged between 16 and 35 under the Bharat Jodo Youth Associations. The associations will provide a platform to identify and encourage their talents, creativity and leadership skills. The programme will promote sports, cultural activities, scientific thinking and social harmony. It will also encourage young people to participate in social service, environmental protection, water conservation, healthcare, cleanliness and youth empowerment activities. The Deputy Commissioner said young people should contribute their abilities and knowledge to society instead of focusing only on employment and personal development. He called upon eligible youth to register as members in large numbers. Prabhu further directed mentors and master trainers to create awareness about the initiative and work with local government bodies to complete the registration process successfully. Mahesh Patri, in-charge Assistant Director of the District Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports, along with mentors and master trainers, attended the programme.