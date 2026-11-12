Magadi farmers demand urgent road work completion

CH NEWS, MAGADI Farmers' organisations have warned of a major protest if the Magadi-Bengaluru road work is not completed within the promised deadline. Nagaraju, State General Secretary of the Workers and Farmers Protection Forum, said Karnataka Minister H.C. Balakrishna would be honoured in a silver palanquin if the road was completed by January 15. Speaking at a meeting of farmers' organisations at the Inspection Bungalow in Magadi, Nagaraju said the incomplete road had been causing accidents, injuries and deaths. He recalled that a road blockade had been held 15 days earlier. Another protest planned for the day was postponed after the Minister reportedly announced through the media that the work would be completed by January 15. Police did not grant permission for the protest and suggested holding it on another date. Nagaraju said the organisation would arrange a procession on January 30, carrying the Minister in a silver palanquin from Someshwara Temple to Sriranganatha Swamy Temple if the stretch between Someshwara Gudi Colony and Hosapete Circle was completed and opened to the public. Mandya District Farmers' Association president Indaval Chandrashekhar said the project, which began in 2018, remained incomplete. He criticised the government's negligence and said commuters, schoolchildren, farmers and vegetable vendors faced daily difficulties. He also questioned who would take responsibility for the accidents and deaths caused by the poor road conditions. He warned that farmers from neighbouring districts would join a large-scale road blockade if the work was not completed on time. Tumakuru District Farmers' Association president Yogesh Gowda said the protest was postponed following a request from police, as the Minister was expected to meet officials. Police had reportedly assured them that permission would be given for a road blockade if work did not begin within 15 days. Mysuru district president Bannuru Narayan and Turuvekere unit president Chandrashekhar also criticised the authorities. Several farmers' leaders and representatives of progressive organisations attended the meeting.