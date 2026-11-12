BNCC intensifies ward one civic drive

BENGALURU The Bengaluru North City Corporation has successfully carried out intensive civic maintenance operations across multiple wards as part of its ongoing statewide ‘Ward One’ campaign, aimed at upgrading municipal infrastructure, clearing waste, and improving public amenities. The latest round of operations was conducted under the direct guidance of Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Bengaluru North City Corporation Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar. Teams targeted key zones including Vidyaranyapura, Jakkur, Subbayyapalya, and Shaktinagar wards, spanning the Vidyaranyapura, Byatarayanapura, Sarvagnanagar, and Pulakeshinagar divisions. Municipal workers focused heavily on core urban issues, including road safety, sanitation, drainage desilting, and pedestrian pathway restoration. Official progress reports released by the corporation highlighted significant achievements during the daily drive. Maintenance operations covered a total road length of 13.7 kilometers, during which municipal crews repaired 15 dangerous potholes to ease vehicular transit. To combat illegal dumping and improve neighborhood hygiene, sanitation squads cleared 79 garbage blackspots, successfully removing 70 tonnes of mixed waste alongside 43 construction debris collection points that yielded 71 tonnes of discarded building materials. Pedestrian safety and public mobility also received major attention. Crews repaired 2.1 kilometers of damaged footpaths, removed 8 separate walkway obstructions, and completed a major junction improvement project. To prevent waterlogging during seasonal rains, sanitation workers desilted 3.35 kilometers of roadside stormwater drains. Furthermore, municipal electricians installed 5 new streetlights and repaired 13 malfunctioning units to enhance night visibility, while park maintenance teams cleaned 2 local green spaces. Enforcement squads maintained strict oversight regarding public health and urban aesthetics. The Public Health Department inspected 1,137 commercial establishments across the target zones, penalizing 40 businesses found violating municipal health and safety regulations with fines totaling ₹62,600. Additionally, urban management teams removed 48 unauthorized flex boards, banners, and posters that cluttered public spaces, pruned 19 overgrown tree branches, and cleared 1 tonne of organic tree waste. Local engagement remained a central focus, with municipal officers resolving 5 citizen grievances directly on the spot. The campaign also saw active community participation from 2 local Residents' Welfare Associations and citizen organizations. Corporation officials emphasized that the ‘Ward One’ initiative will continue its rigorous schedule across all regional divisions to ensure sustainable cleanliness, smoother traffic, safe pedestrian pathways, and better living standards for urban residents.