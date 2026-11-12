HDK questions past coalition government actions

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has launched a sharp verbal counterattack against Karnataka political figures, questioning past political betrayals and demanding that the state administration urgently fix its approach toward agricultural welfare. Speaking to reporters near his residence in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy addressed recent remarks made by leaders regarding past political coalitions and government stability. Reacting to statements claiming no personal ill-will, Kumaraswamy retorted that the public is fully aware of what transpired during past coalition governments. Without dwelling too deeply on history, he noted that he is well-informed about ongoing political maneuvers, including efforts to poach lawmakers from his party. Questioning the sincerity of political rivals who speak favorably in public while undermining opponents behind closed doors, he stressed that trust cannot be earned through double standards. Shifting focus to party organization, Kumaraswamy announced that he would gladly welcome back former associates. He noted that dozens of regional leaders who previously left the Janata Parivar for Congress are feeling deeply disillusioned with current state leadership and are considering returning to their roots. Emphasizing his primary responsibility, the Union Minister stated that his main focus remains strengthening the party base and serving the state. Addressing fiscal disputes between state and central authorities, Kumaraswamy criticized the state government for constantly shifting blame onto the Centre regarding National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) grants. Drawing from his own experience serving twice as Chief Minister under both UPA and NDA administrations, he noted that he never made finger-pointing a full-time job. He advised state leaders to properly utilize tax revenues for public welfare rather than dodging accountability. Finally, Kumaraswamy expressed outrage over inadequate compensation provided to local agriculturalists facing crop loss and drought conditions. Condemning the payout of only ₹1,000 instead of the promised ₹2,500, he sharply asked whether farmers were expected to beg for relief. Warning that such indifferent attitudes toward the farming community are completely unacceptable, he demanded immediate corrective policy action from state leaders.