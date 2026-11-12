Minister details cost sharing for Metro project

CH NEWS, BENGALURU As the city prepares for the grand inauguration of Namma Metro’s highly anticipated Pink Line, Minister Ramalinga Reddy has highlighted the crucial financial role played by the state government, emphasizing that local taxpayers deserve prominent recognition for the monumental transit project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new corridor today, which connects Kalena Agrahara to Nagawara. The route is expected to significantly ease chronic traffic congestion across southern and central Bengaluru. However, ahead of the launch, Minister Ramalinga Reddy took to social media to outline the historical timeline and funding structure behind the transit system's expansion. Recalling the project's origins, Reddy noted that the second phase of Namma Metro, which included the Gottigere-Nagawara corridor now realized as the Pink Line, received formal approval from the Union Cabinet on January 30, 2014, during the UPA administration. At that time, Reddy served as both the Transport Minister and the Minister in charge of Bengaluru Urban district under the Siddaramaiah-led state government. The minister drew attention to the massive financial commitment undertaken by the state, pointing out that the original estimated cost of the Pink Line was approximately ₹8,730 crore. Due to construction complexities and delays, revised estimates have driven the cost up to about ₹17,346 crore, with the Karnataka government contributing roughly ₹12,000 crore toward this corridor alone. Furthermore, looking at the broader picture of urban transit development across the first, second, 2A, 2B, and third phases of Namma Metro, Reddy stated that the cumulative project cost stands at ₹77,891 crore. Of this total amount, the Karnataka government has shouldered about ₹65,291 crore accounting for roughly 83.8 percent of the funding while the Central government's contribution stands at about ₹12,600 crore, or 16.2 percent. While welcoming the much-needed transit upgrade, the minister stressed that public infrastructure milestones are built upon the sustained efforts of multiple administrations and the tax contributions of ordinary citizens. He concluded with the empowering sentiment that regional growth drives national progress, urging authorities to honor the state's heavy financial investment as the new line finally opens for daily commuters.