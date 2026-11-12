Dangerous chemicals found in state groundwater supplies

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Clean drinking water has quietly become one of our most precious and fragile resources. Recent tests by water safety experts reveal a shocking reality: half of the wells tested across our state fail basic safety standards. As underground water levels drop and towns grow rapidly, families are drilling deeper borewells than ever before. This deep digging stirs up natural rock minerals, releasing invisible toxins into local water supplies while farm fertilizers and factory waste sneak into shallow water tables. The testing data uncovers a mix of dangerous chemicals and heavy metals lurking in everyday village and city pumps. High nitrate levels peaking at nearly 936 milligrams per liter in Dharwad, stem mainly from heavy farm runoff. Consuming too much nitrate reduces blood oxygen levels, posing fatal risks to newborn babies and causing thyroid issues in adults. Meanwhile, excessive fluoride plagues districts like Ballari, turning teeth brown and eventually causing painful bone and joint deformities. Radioactive and toxic elements are also showing up where least expected. Alarmingly high uranium levels have surfaced in Kolar and Chikkaballapura, with some samples climbing past 2,000 parts per billion. Drinking this water over time severely damages kidney function and weakens bones. In industrial and mining zones, dangerous metals like lead, cadmium, and arsenic slip straight into local plumbing networks. Long-term exposure to these heavy metals can trigger chronic illnesses and nerve damage. Families often rely on borewells assuming the earth filters everything naturally, but geology tells a different story. Without urgent government action to clean up industrial dumping, manage farm fertilizers, and pipe safe drinking water to rural homes, millions of residents remain at risk of silent illnesses. Experts urge citizens to get their local water tested regularly and call for strict new rules to protect our vanishing clean water reserves before it is too late.