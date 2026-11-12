Kripa Alva questions CCB summons in sting probe

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Former official Kripa Alva expressed deep frustration during her interrogation by the Central Crime Branch police regarding the high-profile sting operation case involving former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Appearing before investigators following a previously issued lookout notice, Alva questioned officer Ravi over being repeatedly summoned. Having already submitted formal statements three times, she criticized the ongoing demands for her presence. "How many times must I provide a statement? I have done nothing wrong, yet you keep calling me in and harassing me," she stated, demanding that authorities clearly state the ultimate objective behind the relentless inquiry. During the questioning, Alva maintained her innocence and offered new details about the controversial events. She claimed that a journalist from a private media outlet alongside another unidentified individual had accompanied her during the period in question. Furthermore, she insisted that she was completely unaware that a covert video recording was taking place at the time. The CCB launched the investigation to determine her exact level of involvement and uncover any hidden details surrounding the political sting operation that has sparked widespread public debate. Investigators are reviewing her statements carefully to verify whether she knowingly facilitated the recording or if she was used without her consent. As the legal proceedings continue, the case highlights growing tensions between high-profile figures and law enforcement agencies. Legal experts note that investigators will likely cross-examine the media personnel involved to corroborate Alva's claims. Meanwhile, the public awaits further developments as the Crime Branch gathers evidence to decide whether formal charges will be brought forward or if the inquiry will uncover broader conspiracies within the state's political circles.