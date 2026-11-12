Jakribettu Water Purification Plant gets major revival

CH NEWS, Mangaluru The Jakribettu Water Purification Plant, which had been struggling with poor maintenance and heavy silt accumulation, is set for a major revival, bringing renewed hope to residents dependent on the facility for their water supply. The purification plant, which had remained neglected for a considerable period, faced several operational difficulties due to inadequate maintenance and the accumulation of silt. These problems affected its functioning and raised concerns about the effective treatment and distribution of water. Recognising the importance of the facility, steps have now been initiated to restore the plant and improve its overall functioning. The revival work is expected to address the long-standing maintenance issues and remove the accumulated silt that had affected the purification process. The initiative is being viewed as an important step towards strengthening local water infrastructure and ensuring better utilisation of the existing facility. Restoring the plant will also help reduce the difficulties associated with an underperforming water purification system. The revival of the Jakribettu plant assumes significance as maintaining existing water infrastructure is essential for meeting the growing water requirements of local communities. Regular cleaning, timely repairs and proper maintenance are necessary to ensure that purification facilities function efficiently throughout the year. The renewed attention to the plant has raised expectations among residents that the facility will once again operate effectively. However, sustained monitoring and regular maintenance will be crucial to prevent a recurrence of the problems that led to its deterioration. The restoration initiative is expected to give the neglected facility a new lease of life and improve the reliability of the local water purification infrastructure.