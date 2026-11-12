Catholic Sabha urges Karnataka to repeal Anti-Conversion Act

CH NEWS, Udupi The Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh, under the Udupi Diocese, has urged the Karnataka government to repeal the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022, popularly known as the Anti-Conversion Act. The organisation submitted a memorandum to former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah through the Deputy Commissioner on Thursday, seeking the withdrawal of the legislation. It also demanded a comprehensive policy to protect religious minorities and vulnerable communities from hate speech, communal provocation and violence. The memorandum stated that the Act has serious implications for the fundamental rights of religious minorities, including their religious identity and freedom to express their beliefs. It expressed concern that certain provisions could create an atmosphere of fear of criminal prosecution in matters relating to religious beliefs and practices. Referring to Article 25 of the Indian Constitution, the organisation highlighted that every individual has the right to profess, practise and propagate religion. It argued that the restrictions imposed under the existing legislation raise questions about religious freedom and the constitutional rights of minority communities. The Sabha urged the state government to demonstrate leadership by repealing the Act and upholding constitutional principles of religious freedom, equality and human dignity. The memorandum also called for strengthening existing laws to prevent hate speech, communal provocation and violence against religious minorities and other vulnerable sections. It stressed the need for timely investigations, effective prosecution and accountability in cases involving hate crimes. Expressing concern over threats and harassment faced by religious communities, the organisation said peaceful coexistence could be protected only through effective enforcement of legal safeguards. It further urged the government to review the existing legal framework, introduce necessary amendments and ensure that measures against hate speech remain consistent with constitutional guarantees. Catholic Sabha Udupi Pradesh President Melwin Aranha, Secretary Juliet D'Souza, Treasurer Garifield Urban Lewis, President-elect Louis D'Souza, former presidents Valerian Fernandes and Dr Gerald Pinto, and Professor Phaniraj of Sahabalve were present during the memorandum submission.