Youth Parliament 2027 inspires youth towards Viksit Bharat

CH NEWS, Mangaluru The ‘Youth Parliament 2027 – Lead the Path to Viksit Bharat’ programme was successfully held at Besant Women’s College, bringing together young people to discuss leadership, democracy and India’s development goals. The event was organised under the ‘Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2027’ initiative through the joint efforts of MY Bharat, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India; the Dakshina Kannada chapter of MY Bharat; Mangalore University; Besant Women’s College; and the National Service Scheme (NSS). Inaugurating the programme, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Captain Brijesh Chowta highlighted the important role of young people in transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He urged students not to remain passive spectators but to actively participate in policy-making and nation-building. He also encouraged the participants to work towards securing opportunities at the national level and bring recognition to Dakshina Kannada district. Jeevandas Narayan, Vice-President of the Women’s National Education Society, presided over the programme and stressed the importance of student participation in democratic and educational activities. Among those present were Pradeep D’Souza, Assistant Director of the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports; Ullas K.T.K., Deputy Director of MY Bharat; Dr. Sheshappa K., NSS Programme Coordinator at Mangalore University; Amin; and Jagadish K. College Principal Dr. Parashuram G. Malagi delivered the inaugural remarks. The highlight of the programme was the Youth Parliament session, in which student representatives presented their views in a format modelled on parliamentary proceedings. Discussions focused on Viksit Bharat, youth leadership and the role of young people in democracy. A speech competition on the theme ‘One Nation, One Election’ was also organised for students as part of the event.