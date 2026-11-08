Poland mourns 6 killed in Krakow shooting

Krakow Poland began two days of national mourning after six people were killed in a mass shooting in Krakow, with authorities suspecting far-right ideological influence. The shooting took place in Krakow's historic main market square, one of the city's most prominent public locations. The attack left six people dead and 17 others wounded, including two police officers and the suspected gunman, according to authorities. The incident has shocked Poland, a country that has traditionally considered itself safer than several Western European neighbours. It has also intensified concerns about growing extremist influences, particularly following a series of school stabbings reported across the country in October. Authorities suspect that the 24-year-old gunman may have been motivated by far-right ideology. The suspect's parents and sister were subsequently found dead at their home. He remained hospitalised in critical condition following the incident. Police increased security across Krakow as the country entered its mourning period. The historic market square and surrounding streets were closed, with access restricted to essential workers. Several nearby cafes remained shut, while flags at the city hall were lowered to half-mast. Residents and visitors placed candles at different locations around the square to honour those killed in the attack. In a significant gesture of mourning, the traditional trumpet call from St Mary's Church was suspended for 12 hours. The suspension was reported to be the first of its kind since 1939, highlighting the scale of the tragedy.