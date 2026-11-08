Diwali celebrated with grandeur at Karavali College

CH NEWS, Mangaluru Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated with great enthusiasm and splendour at Karavali College, near Kotara Chowki, bringing together students and faculty members in a vibrant display of cultural diversity and unity. Inaugurating the celebrations, Sri S. Ganesh Rao, Founder-President of the Karavali Group of Colleges, G.R. Education Trust (Regd.), and G.R. Medical College, Hospital and Research Centre, said Diwali symbolises harmony, love and unity. He emphasised that the festival, which signifies the triumph of light over darkness, should be celebrated by everyone, transcending barriers of caste, religion and language to promote social harmony. Extending his Diwali greetings, he expressed hope that the festival would bring positive changes in people's lives and fill them with happiness, peace and prosperity. He also urged students to focus on quality education, achieve excellence and establish themselves as creative professionals in their respective fields. The celebrations witnessed enthusiastic participation from students representing various states across the country. The college campus was beautifully adorned with colourful rangoli, floral decorations and dazzling lights, creating a festive atmosphere. A special cultural programme added vibrancy to the occasion, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage through diverse traditional performances. The highlights included Bharatanatyam, folk dances, Gujarati and Rajasthani dances, and Kolata, reflecting the spirit of India's cultural diversity. Smt. Latha G. Rao, Director of the Karavali Group of Educational Institutions, and principals of various institutions under the Karavali Group were present. Saida Aiman compered the programme, Mariyam Ayin delivered the welcome address, and Avantika proposed the vote of thanks. The celebrations highlighted the importance of togetherness, cultural exchange and mutual respect, making Diwali a memorable occasion for the Karavali College fraternity.