Textile entrepreneurs urged to explore global export markets

CH NEWS, CHITRADURGA Small-scale textile entrepreneurs and weavers can succeed in international markets by producing high-quality goods and making use of government export support schemes, said D. Sumalatha, Joint Director of the Department of Handlooms and Textiles, Tumakuru East Zone. She was speaking after inaugurating a one-day export incentive workshop organised by the department for textile exporters at the Taluk Panchayat Hall in Chitradurga. Sumalatha explained that entrepreneurs could obtain an Importer Exporter Code (IEC) by registering through the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) website. The application fee is ₹500. She encouraged small businesses to explore export opportunities and improve product quality to meet international standards. She also urged weavers and small-scale industries to use postal services for exporting products in small quantities. The initiative aims to make international trade more accessible to local manufacturers. Y.M. Bindu, Deputy Director of the Textiles Department, said the initiative would benefit silk saree and blanket manufacturers. She added that products such as shawls and chowkis would also receive support through market promotion activities. The government is encouraging textile exports to increase the sector's contribution to the economy. Postal Department Marketing Officer Karisiddappa explained that postal services were available in villages as well as cities. He said parcels booked for Bengaluru and other major cities could be sent on the same day, with arrangements for delivery within 24 hours. He added that postal parcel charges had been reduced under the guidance of Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, making the services more affordable than many private courier options. He encouraged textile entrepreneurs and exporters to make greater use of postal services to reach customers in domestic and international markets. Taluk Panchayat Planning Officer Raghavendra, Abdul Rehman Tajuddin of Mangaluru, Dr. Viraj Somakuvar of Dharwad and Assistant Director of the Textiles Department B. Thippeswamy attended the workshop.