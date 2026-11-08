Vadiraja Valaga Mandali’ poster unveiled at special event

CH NEWS, Mangaluru The poster of the much-awaited Kannada film Vadiraja Valaga Mandali (VVM), featuring an ensemble cast of popular coastal comedians, was unveiled at a special launch event. The film, which has completed shooting and post-production work, is scheduled for release towards the end of December. Produced under the banner of M.N.R. Productions, the film promises to be a family entertainer packed with humour, intrigue and the distinctive cultural flavour of coastal Karnataka. The production house has previously backed successful projects such as the film Galate and television serial Jogula. The film was shot in two schedules over approximately 55 days across Brahmavara, Mangaluru, Mulki and Kasaragod. The ensemble cast includes Naveen D. Padil, Prakash Tuminadu, Deepak Rai Panaje, Pushpa Raj Bollar, Mime Ramadas, Gopinath Bhat, Shobhraj Pavoor and Lakshman Mallur. Arjun Vedanth and Atharva Prakash play the male leads, while Tanvi Rao and Venya Rai feature as the female leads. Written and directed by Shashiraj Kavoor, the film features cinematography by Chennai-based S. Chandrashekaran and music composed by Manikanth Kadri. Stunt sequences have been choreographed by Stunt Shivu, while Vinayak Acharya has handled the dance choreography. Music is expected to be one of the major highlights, with nine songs comprising five full-length tracks and four shorter musical segments. Singers Abhi V, Sai Vignesh, Mime Ramdas, Prakash Mahadevan, Ravindra Prabhu and Manikanth Kadri have lent their voices. With its strong coastal flavour and comedy-driven narrative, the makers are confident of reaching a wider audience. Malayalam and Tamil dubbing works are also underway to expand the film's reach beyond Karnataka. Co-producer Jayaprakash Thumbe, executive producers Santhosh Shetty and Lakshman Mallur, director Shashiraj Kavoor, actors Naveen D. Padil and Gopinath Bhat, and music director Manikanth Kadri attended the poster launch event.