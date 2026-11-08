Trump faces MAGA backlash after midterm rout

Dallas Republican supporters are questioning Donald Trump's leadership after the party suffered major electoral losses, raising concerns about the future direction of his political movement. The backlash became visible in Dallas, Texas, where supporters gathered to celebrate Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton's expected victory. As election results turned against Republicans, attendees began leaving the ballroom, reflecting disappointment within Trump's political base. Among those expressing frustration was Michael Little, a 59-year-old businessman and three-time Trump voter. Speaking at the hotel bar, he openly criticised the president's role in the party's electoral setbacks. "People are pissed off at Trump. Trump has cost us," - Michael Little (Businessman). The sentiment reflects growing divisions within the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Some supporters who previously considered Trump its greatest political asset are now questioning whether his leadership has become a liability. The election results also exposed broader concerns about the movement's political direction. Voters expressed frustration over rising fuel prices, the Iran war and corruption in Washington, contributing to decisive Democratic gains in Congress. Democrats secured majorities in both chambers, weakening Republican influence ahead of the next congressional session. However, Trump has shown little indication of changing his approach following the defeat. On November 6, he announced that Stephen Miller, a key architect of his administration's hardline immigration policies, would replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff. Wiles had been regarded as an influential figure who brought stability to the administration. Miller's elevation signals Trump's intention to continue prioritising the movement's established political agenda despite the electoral setbacks.