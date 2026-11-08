Apple's Tim Cook shares Diwali wishes worldwide

New Delhi Apple Executive Chairman Tim Cook extended Diwali greetings to people celebrating the festival across the world on Sunday, November 8, sharing a festive photograph captured using the company's latest flagship smartphone, the iPhone 18 Pro Max. In a post on social media platform X, Cook wished people celebrating the festival and highlighted the camera capabilities of Apple's latest smartphone. The photograph, credited to Indian photographer Gursimran Basra, featured a glowing diya in a festive setting, capturing the spirit of Diwali. "Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating around the world! May the light of this festival brighten your year ahead. Shot on iPhone 18 Pro Max by Gursimran Basra," Cook wrote in his post. The festive greeting also brought attention to Basra's photography, with the Indian photographer's work being selected for the Apple executive's Diwali message to a global audience. Cook has regularly marked major Indian festivals, particularly Diwali and Holi, by sharing photographs captured by iPhone users. The practice has become a recurring feature of his social media posts, combining festive greetings with Apple's focus on smartphone photography. In 2025, Cook shared a Diwali photograph captured on the iPhone 17 Pro Max by Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Maker. The picture featured a woman lighting diyas against a backdrop decorated with marigold flowers. In 2024, he extended Diwali wishes using a photograph taken by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra on the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Basra has also featured in Cook's earlier festive greetings. In 2021, Cook shared two photographs captured by Basra using the iPhone 13 Pro Max while extending Diwali wishes.